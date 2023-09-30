Crews respond to fire at an assisted living on Daniel Island

SC Lottery
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a fire at an assisted living building on Daniel Island on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a notification of an automatic fire alarm from Wellmore Assisted Living at 10 a.m., the fire department’s Facebook post says.

As evacuations of 24 units were in progress, first responders went into the second floor where they located the involved room, one fire sprinkler was activated and contained the fire as crews continued to put out the remaining fire, the post says.

The department says emergency crews controlled the water to the fire sprinkler system.

They say the fire was determined to have started near the HVAC system in an unoccupied unit on the second floor. They also say damage from the fire was contained to one room, with smoke and water damage in adjacent units noted.

One employee was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure due to smoke inhalation, the post says. No other injuries were reported.

All residents were expected to return to the building or alternate locations in the adjacent apartment building.

