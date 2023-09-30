FIRST ALERT: 1 person killed in vehicle crash on I-526 eastbound, all lanes closed

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed after a vehicle crash on I-526 eastbound.

SCDOT says the crash happened on I-526 eastbound at exit 15-South Carolina 462-Paramount Drive and Dorchester Road at mile marker 15.

North Charleston Police Department’s spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says two vehicles were involved and that one person was killed.

Jacobs says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

