FIRST ALERT: 7100 block of Savannah Hwy southbound closed after vehicle crash

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the 7100 block of Savannah Highway southbound is...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the 7100 block of Savannah Highway southbound is shut down following a vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the 7100 block of Savannah Highway southbound is shut down following a vehicle crash.

In a post on X, the sheriff’s office says the vehicle crash happened on the 7100 block of Savannah Highway southbound at around 4 p.m., causing the roadway to be blocked.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but the sheriff’s says no injuries were reported.

