FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-526 eastbound

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-526 eastbound on Friday evening.

SCDOT says the crash happened on I-526 eastbound at exit 15-South Carolina 462-Paramount Drive and Dorchester Road at mile marker 15.

They say there are unknown lane closures.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.