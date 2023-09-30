SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash impacts traffic on I-526 eastbound

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-526...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-526 eastbound on Friday evening.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash on I-526 eastbound on Friday evening.

SCDOT says the crash happened on I-526 eastbound at exit 15-South Carolina 462-Paramount Drive and Dorchester Road at mile marker 15.

They say there are unknown lane closures.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

