SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.

“At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
Police respond to scissor attack at Berkeley High School
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed two deputy marshals were wounded and a fugitive wanted in...
2 U.S. Marshals wounded, fugitive killed in SC officer-invovled shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it’s almost too late
A portion of a mural by artist sloe_motions depicting Oscar De La Hoya, Vin Scully, Kobe...
Arrest in Tupac Shakur killing stemmed from Biggie Smalls death investigation
Lawyers for six death row inmates out of appeals in South Carolina are asking the state Supreme...
SC inmates want executions paused while new lethal injection method is studied
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS contractor charged with leaking tax return information of Trump, wealthy people