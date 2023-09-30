SC Lottery
Pride in the Park celebrates love; small group of protesters raise concerns

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An LGBTQ+ organization held an event on Saturday in Myrtle Beach that was met with some backlash.

Pride Myrtle Beach put on the 3rd Annual Pride in the Park Festival at Valor Park in the Market Common.

Organizers said the festival’s goal is to provide a sense of community and a day about spreading love.

Not only was there food, music and camaraderie, but it was also a way to connect people to vital resources like healthcare in the LGBTQ+ community.

In the days leading up to the event, Pride Myrtle Beach said it dealt with hateful messages from some people in the community.

According to screenshots seen on the organization’s Instagram story, one resident said she called the city to complain about the event’s drag queens.

During the event on Saturday, a small group of protesters held signs outside of the festival. Most of the signs and shirts pointed toward protecting children stating, “Don’t drag kids into this.”

“What makes this so important to have children there? We’re not against drag queens, we’re only against drag queens performing in front of children,” said Graham Dickinson, a Myrtle Beach resident.

Meanwhile, Craig McGee, the president and CEO of Pride Myrtle Beach, said the Pride in the Park event is meant to educate and counter stereotypes and misconceptions that some people may have about the LGBTQ+ community.

“We don’t really want anyone to be anyone other than who they are, so we don’t bypass anyone, we let people be themselves,” McGee said. “That’s the purpose of holding a space like this where people can come out and 100% feel comfortable with being their self.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that several protesters were escorted out during the event, but no arrests were made.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

