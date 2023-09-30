SC Lottery
Richland County deputy dies in on-duty car crash

Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced the death of one of its deputies after an on-duty car crash.

RCSD confirmed Deputy Jacob Eric Salrin, 23, died Friday, Sept. 29 after a crash on Avalon Drive and Bluff Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), Salrin was driving a 2017 Ford sedan that was traveling west on Bluff Road when the sedan collided with a 2014 tractor trailer traveling east.

The tractor trailer was attempting to turn left onto Windy drive said troopers.

Officials added Salrin died at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the tractor taken was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Salrin was hired by RCSD in 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in January of 2023, RCSD said.

“At graduation, he was awarded the SCCJA Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award,” RCSD wrote in a Facebook post. “He eagerly began serving as a patrol deputy, where he was assigned to southeast Richland County.”

Funeral details will be released at a later date, according to RCSD.

RCSD requested condolences to be sent to its office at 5623 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223.

“We ask for the community’s prayers as we navigate this grief together,” RCSD said.

