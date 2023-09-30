Sunshine returns this weekend with comfortable temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect up and down the South Carolina coast from 7 AM through 11 AM this morning. King tides and a northeasterly wind are causing higher than normal tides and road closures are possible in tidal flood vulnerable areas. High tide this morning is at 9:15 AM. Tidal flooding will continue to be a concern once again this evening and again on Sunday and Monday. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible.

It will be a pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! No rain is expected thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents along the coast, use caution if you are going into the water. More of the same on Sunday, highs will be near 80°. We stay dry for most of next week with an area of high pressure overhead. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84. Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Low 61.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Low 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83. Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83. Low 64.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84, Low 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.