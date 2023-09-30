SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sunshine returns this weekend with comfortable temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect up and down the South Carolina coast from 7 AM through 11 AM this morning. King tides and a northeasterly wind are causing higher than normal tides and road closures are possible in tidal flood vulnerable areas. High tide this morning is at 9:15 AM. Tidal flooding will continue to be a concern once again this evening and again on Sunday and Monday. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible.

It will be a pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! No rain is expected thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents along the coast, use caution if you are going into the water. More of the same on Sunday, highs will be near 80°. We stay dry for most of next week with an area of high pressure overhead. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84. Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Low 61.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Low 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83. Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83. Low 64.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84, Low 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
Police respond to scissor attack at Berkeley High School
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed two deputy marshals were wounded and a fugitive wanted in...
2 U.S. Marshals wounded, fugitive killed in SC officer-invovled shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Meteorologist Dorien Minor has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Friday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
More sunshine, warmer as we head toward the weekend!