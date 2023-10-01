SC Lottery
Brin throws for 3 TDs, Jackson adds key pick return, Georgia Southern tops Coastal Carolina

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw three touchdown passes, Khadry Jackson had a game-changing pick-six and Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina before a record crowd of 26,483 on Saturday night.

Brin was 34-of-56 passing for 322 yards with Khaleb Hood hauling in 12 for 131 yards, both career bests, 38-28 for the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). It was Hood’s school-record sixth century game.

Coastal Carolina (2-3, 0-2) tied the game at 21 four minutes into the third quarter before the Eagles reeled off 17 points.

It started with a Michael Lantz 45-yard field goal at the 7:10 mark. Just 12 seconds later Jackson waltzed into the end zone with a 20-yard interception return. The Eagles then put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive capped by Jalen White’s 3-yard run that made it 38-21 in the last minute of the third quarter.

The Chanticleers put together a long drive and had 9:16 remaining after Braydon Bennett scored on a 1-yard run. Georgia Southern missed field goals on its next two possession but Coastal Carolina gave up the ball on downs and Grayson McCall threw his fourth interception.

McCall was 22 of 39 for 299 yards passing and a touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown. Bennett picked up 114 yards on 15 carries. Sam Pickney had seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown and Jared Brown had eight catches for 106.

