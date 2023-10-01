The Citadel Falters in Home Return, Drops SoCon Clash with Western Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Despite compiling a season-high 14 points off a strong offensive effort, The Citadel (0-5, 0-2 SoCon) failed to keep up with the balanced attack of Western Carolina (4-1, 2-0 SoCon), falling to the Catamounts by a final 49-14 mark Saturday afternoon at Sansom Field at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

GAME INFORMATION

Score: Western Carolina def. The Citadel, 49-14

Records: WCU (4-1, 2-0 SoCon), The Citadel (0-5, 0-2 SoCon)

Location: Sansom Field at Johnson Hagood Stadium

Series: The Citadel leads 27-20-1

KEY PLAYS & STATS

Western Carolina got on the board early and often, scoring on each of their first five possessions for the game.

The Bulldogs fought back during the early-going, knocking in a touchdown on their opening drive -- a 3:30, 75-yard affair -- and nearly scoring again on their second kickoff return opportunity (called back due to a blindside block).

Underwood also composed a solid air attack, generating 91 yards of offense off 11-of-16 passing for one touchdown, a 10-yard strike to Wallace late in the third quarter.

The Catamounts put together a high-octane balanced offense throughout the contest, finishing with 308 passing yards and 237 rushing. QB Cole Gonzales led the former on 22-of-28 for 237 yards with one touchdown while Desmond Reid commanded the latter on 167 rushing yards on 18 carries for five scores.

The Bulldogs kept the turnover margin even with one surrendered fumble along with one grabbed interception, a pick at the goal line by Dominick Poole