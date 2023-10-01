Citadel hosting their annual Parents’ Weekend, celebrating cadets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday was one of three days at the Citadel this weekend of jam-packed activities as they host their annual and historic Parents’ Weekend.

The weekend does not only include family-friendly events for all but allows Citadel parents to see the hard work and dedication of cadets.

“This weekend is a thank you and a gift back to the parents and families that help each and every one of us get by day by day,” Citadel 2024 Senior Vivienne Johnson says. “We really wouldn’t be here without our parents, and this is just a celebration for everyone.”

The first Parents’ Day at the Citadel was held in 1934 and today it is one of the college’s four major weekends.

Saturday’s jeep review and dress parade included celebrating the promotion of fourth-class cadets from recruits to privates.

“It’s a milestone for them. It’s the first step in a long nine months, this is the first step that they all have to get to,” Johnson says. “This is a minor celebratory fact for them when they move their company letters from their pocket to their collar.

Sunday activities at the Citadel for Parents’ Weekend include general Protestant worship with a Blessing of the Rings service and reception, and Catholic Mass.

