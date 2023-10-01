SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It is senseless’: Family, authorities ask public to help solve Summerville shooting

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the homicide of 23-year-old Hunter Baum.

The Baum family has been working non-stop to bring justice to their late family members’ name.

READ MORE: Family asks for community’s help to solve the killing of 23-year-old Summerville man

They set up banners and signs this weekend where Baum was shot back in August.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to the area closest to Exit 197 on Nexton Parkway at 1:30 a.m. on Aug.15.

After arriving, they found Baum in his car, a blue suburban, with a gunshot wound.

Baum was transported to a local hospital, where he fought for seven days, before dying from his injuries.

He was an organ donor and gave life to seven people, a testament to his lasting legacy.

The family says Baum was a protector for them, and they do not plan on giving up hope for answers in the name of returning the favor for their late loved one.

“He grew up in Summerville, Hunter lived here his entire life,” Mother Meredith Baum said “We just miss him and we just can’t change what happened. But we hope finding who did it can change someone else’s life. It can save somebody else’s child, or brother. It can give somebody else a future that whoever this is would take from them.”

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the homicide.

They, along with authorities, are urging anyone with information on the case to contact Crimestoppers or BCSO immediately.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed after a vehicle crash...
1 killed in crash on I-526 eastbound
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Hanahan apartment complex
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘It is senseless’: Family, authorities ask public to help solve Summerville shooting
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative...
Charleston Co. school board members to address recent actions taken
Law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are preparing for National Night Out.
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies prepare to host National Night Out events
The first Parents’ Day at the Citadel was held in 1934 and today it is one of the college’s...
VIDEO: The Citadel host annual parent's weekend