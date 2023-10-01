‘It is senseless’: Family, authorities ask public to help solve Summerville shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the homicide of 23-year-old Hunter Baum.

The Baum family has been working non-stop to bring justice to their late family members’ name.

They set up banners and signs this weekend where Baum was shot back in August.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to the area closest to Exit 197 on Nexton Parkway at 1:30 a.m. on Aug.15.

After arriving, they found Baum in his car, a blue suburban, with a gunshot wound.

Baum was transported to a local hospital, where he fought for seven days, before dying from his injuries.

He was an organ donor and gave life to seven people, a testament to his lasting legacy.

The family says Baum was a protector for them, and they do not plan on giving up hope for answers in the name of returning the favor for their late loved one.

“He grew up in Summerville, Hunter lived here his entire life,” Mother Meredith Baum said “We just miss him and we just can’t change what happened. But we hope finding who did it can change someone else’s life. It can save somebody else’s child, or brother. It can give somebody else a future that whoever this is would take from them.”

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the homicide.

They, along with authorities, are urging anyone with information on the case to contact Crimestoppers or BCSO immediately.

