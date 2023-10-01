SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry law enforcement agencies prepare to host National Night Out events

Law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are preparing for National Night Out.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are preparing for National Night Out.

Isle of Palms Police, Georgetown Police, Walterboro Police and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are all preparing for events happening Tuesday.

On Isle of Palms, the community can gather at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center on 28th Avenue from 4:30 - 7 p.m. and see displayed emergency vehicles and have their questions answered by multiple organizations and government agencies.

The event will also feature free food and prizes.

From 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., residents in Georgetown can go to Georgetown County Parks and Rec on Church Street and catch live music and appearances from Myrtle Beach Pelicans’“Splash” and “Rally Shark.”

The event will have games and activities for kids and free food and drinks.

First responders in Colleton County will greet the community at First Baptist Church on South Memorial Avenue from 6-8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed after a vehicle crash...
1 killed in crash on I-526 eastbound
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville
The looming federal government shutdown would have far-reaching impacts, ranging from delayed...
How government shutdown could impact food assistance for 600K-plus South Carolinians

Latest News

The first Parents’ Day at the Citadel was held in 1934 and today it is one of the college’s...
VIDEO: The Citadel host annual parent's weekend
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Hanahan apartment complex
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Hanahan police investigating double homicide
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash