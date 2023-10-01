Lowcountry law enforcement agencies prepare to host National Night Out events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are preparing for National Night Out.

Isle of Palms Police, Georgetown Police, Walterboro Police and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are all preparing for events happening Tuesday.

On Isle of Palms, the community can gather at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center on 28th Avenue from 4:30 - 7 p.m. and see displayed emergency vehicles and have their questions answered by multiple organizations and government agencies.

The event will also feature free food and prizes.

From 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., residents in Georgetown can go to Georgetown County Parks and Rec on Church Street and catch live music and appearances from Myrtle Beach Pelicans’“Splash” and “Rally Shark.”

The event will have games and activities for kids and free food and drinks.

First responders in Colleton County will greet the community at First Baptist Church on South Memorial Avenue from 6-8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.