Police investigating deadly shooting at Hanahan apartment complex

Hanahan Police is investigating a shooting that left two men dead.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to South Point Apartments on Murray Drive Saturday night and located an apartment with an open door.

Assistant Police Chief Cassie Brooks said the officers smelled gunpowder in the apartment and located two men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Brooks said police believed the incident to be targeted and there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

