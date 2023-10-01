SC Lottery
Tracking more sunshine and the threat for coastal flooding

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - King tides and a northeasterly wind continue to cause higher than normal tides and road closures in tidal flood vulnerable areas. Tidal flooding will continue to be a concern once again this morning through at least Tuesday morning. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible. High tide this morning is around 10 AM. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for this threat from 8 am to 12 pm.

It will be a pleasant end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! No rain is expected thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Highs will reach the low 80s by the afternoon. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents along the coast through Monday; use caution if you are going into the water. We will stay dry for most of the week with an area of high pressure staying overhead. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82. Low 63.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83. Low 62.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82. Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83. Low 64.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 84, Low 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

