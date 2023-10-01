SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Youth Day at the Green addresses living conditions for families in public housing

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A handful of community members gathered Saturday at Harmon Park for Youth Day at the Green.

The event raises awareness and addresses living conditions for families currently living in public housing.

The event saw dozens of young ones and families from the Gadsden Green public housing, which has been under recent fire for existing conditions.

“When we took the first tour through Gadsden Green, we saw the dire conditions these women and children were living in, we knew we had to take action,” South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard said.

Gadsden Green, Meeting Street Manor, Wilson Street, South Street and Kiawah Homes are the focused neighborhoods for this event.

Community members want to see accountability and advocacy to improve overall housing equity in the city.

“You got a lot of them born and raised here in Gadsden Green,” Gadsden Green resident Vanessa C. Brown said. “So why would you want to see other generations be treated like this?”

The event was held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and sponsored by Gilliard, Audry Lisbon and Daryl Griffin.

A number of organizations set up tables in the park to provide resources.

Those resources included:

  • MUSC Health Screenings
  • Goodwill Clothing Giveaways
  • Racial Justice Network Crime Prevention and Voter Registration Education
  • Community Resource Center Food and Bookbags
  • Attorney Vanisa Brown
  • Your RAD RIGHTS Kwadjo Campbell – JC and Associates

“These people are human beings, they need to be treated like human beings,” Racial Justice Network CEO Elder Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
Police respond to scissor attack at Berkeley High School
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed after a vehicle crash...
1 killed in crash on I-526 eastbound
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed two deputy marshals were wounded and a fugitive wanted in...
2 U.S. Marshals wounded, fugitive killed in SC officer-invovled shooting

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the 7100 block of Savannah Highway southbound is...
7100 block of Savannah Hwy southbound closed after vehicle crash
The Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a fire at an assisted living building on...
Crews respond to fire at an assisted living facility on Daniel Island
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
VIDEO: Youth Day at the Green addresses living conditions for families in public housing