Youth Day at the Green addresses living conditions for families in public housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A handful of community members gathered Saturday at Harmon Park for Youth Day at the Green.

The event raises awareness and addresses living conditions for families currently living in public housing.

The event saw dozens of young ones and families from the Gadsden Green public housing, which has been under recent fire for existing conditions.

“When we took the first tour through Gadsden Green, we saw the dire conditions these women and children were living in, we knew we had to take action,” South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard said.

Gadsden Green, Meeting Street Manor, Wilson Street, South Street and Kiawah Homes are the focused neighborhoods for this event.

Community members want to see accountability and advocacy to improve overall housing equity in the city.

“You got a lot of them born and raised here in Gadsden Green,” Gadsden Green resident Vanessa C. Brown said. “So why would you want to see other generations be treated like this?”

The event was held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and sponsored by Gilliard, Audry Lisbon and Daryl Griffin.

A number of organizations set up tables in the park to provide resources.

Those resources included:

MUSC Health Screenings

Goodwill Clothing Giveaways

Racial Justice Network Crime Prevention and Voter Registration Education

Community Resource Center Food and Bookbags

Attorney Vanisa Brown

Your RAD RIGHTS Kwadjo Campbell – JC and Associates

“These people are human beings, they need to be treated like human beings,” Racial Justice Network CEO Elder Johnson said.

