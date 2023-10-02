SC Lottery
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing outside of a disabled vehicle, authorities said.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing outside of a disabled vehicle, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’neal said Moreno was outside of a vehicle on I-526 around 8:12 p.m. Friday on exit 16A towards West Montague Avenue when he was struck.

North Charleston Police say the car that struck Moreno went airborne and collided into a residence on Ozark Street.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Morth Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

