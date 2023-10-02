SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run that injured a toddler on Sunday.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run that injured a toddler on Sunday.

The incident happened when a truck hit a 2-year-old on Harmony Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

He said the driver of the truck then fled the scene.

The toddler was injured and taken to a hospital, according to Lesley.

The suspect, identified as Florenteno Cruz, 42, was arrested by the sheriff’s deputies in the Harmony Hills neighborhood and then turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lesley said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Hanahan apartment complex
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed after a vehicle crash...
1 killed in crash on I-526 eastbound
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the...
‘It is senseless’: Family, authorities ask public to help solve Summerville shooting
VIDEO: ‘It is senseless’: Family, authorities ask public to help solve Summerville shooting
Pride Myrtle Beach put on the 3rd Annual Pride in the Park Festival at Valor Park in the Market...
Pride in the Park celebrates love; small group of protesters raise concerns
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative...
Charleston Co. school board members to address recent actions taken