2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run that injured a toddler on Sunday.

The incident happened when a truck hit a 2-year-old on Harmony Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

He said the driver of the truck then fled the scene.

The toddler was injured and taken to a hospital, according to Lesley.

The suspect, identified as Florenteno Cruz, 42, was arrested by the sheriff’s deputies in the Harmony Hills neighborhood and then turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lesley said.

