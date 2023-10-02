SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting

Hanahan Police is investigating a shooting that left two men dead.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two men killed in a Saturday night shooting at a Hanahan apartment complex.

Richmond Fishburne, 32, and Dominique Fishburne, 30, both died from injuries sustained in the shooting, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The men were brothers.

Officers responded to South Point Apartments on Murray Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and located an apartment with an open door.

Assistant Police Chief Cassie Brooks said the officers smelled gunpowder in the apartment and located two men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Brooks said police believed the incident to be targeted and there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run...
2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody
Law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are preparing for National Night Out.
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies prepare to host National Night Out events
Saturday was one of three days at the Citadel this weekend of jam-packed activities as they...
Citadel hosting their annual Parents’ Weekend, celebrating cadets

Latest News

Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
Four members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees will speak out about actions taken by...
Charleston Co. School Board members to address actions against superintendent
Four members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees will speak out about actions taken by...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board members to address recent actions taken
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the...
VIDEO: ‘It is senseless’: Family, authorities ask public to help solve Summerville shooting