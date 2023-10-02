Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two men killed in a Saturday night shooting at a Hanahan apartment complex.

Richmond Fishburne, 32, and Dominique Fishburne, 30, both died from injuries sustained in the shooting, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The men were brothers.

Officers responded to South Point Apartments on Murray Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and located an apartment with an open door.

Assistant Police Chief Cassie Brooks said the officers smelled gunpowder in the apartment and located two men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Brooks said police believed the incident to be targeted and there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

