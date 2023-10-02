The Citadel volleyball stays undefeated, beats Mercer in five-set thriller

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Bolstered by notable efforts from Ali Ruffin, Angelina Sayles and Mackenzie Martin, The Citadel (16-0, 4-0 SoCon) outlasted visiting Mercer (6-9, 2-2 SoCon) in a back-and-forth battle late Sunday afternoon at McAlister Field House, claiming a 3-2 victory over the Bears en route to preserving the program’s perfect season.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel (3), Mercer (2)

Records: The Citadel (16-0, 4-0 SoCon), Mercer (6-9, 2-2 SoCon)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, S.C.)

Series: Mercer leads 4-9

KEY PLAYS & STATS

The Citadel opened the match with back-to-back set victories, topping the Bears in 25-21 fashion in the opening frame before surging back to capture the second via a 28-26 mark.

Mercer fought back with a relentless showing during sets three and four, outgunning the Bulldogs down the stretch in both for 25-23 and 25-22 wins, respectively.

Despite faltering in back-to-back sets, The Citadel recovered during the early-going of the fifth frame, jumping out to a 11-6 advantage before closing out the victory at 15-11.

Ruffin, who led the Bulldogs with a strong 22 kills, surpassed the 1,000 kill mark for her career midway through the match, settling at 1,008 following the final point.

Sayles and Martin also picked up double-digit kills as well, with the latter hitting 14 while the former finished with 11 on the day.

The Bulldogs also posted a notable 10 service aces with Ruffin garnering four, Belle Hogan notching three, Kathleen Bula posting a pair and Jaelynn Elgert adding one.

Ruffin, Sayles and Mackenzie also all concluded the match boasting double-doubles, as the former collected 14 digs to pair with her 22 kills while the latter two totaled 15 and 16 digs apiece, respectively.

Hogan posted a solid performance as the team’s primary setter, registering 60 for the match.

Elgert also compiled a competitive showing, grabbing 25 digs to lead the Bulldogs as well.

NEXT UP

The Bulldogs head to Greensboro, North Carolina, to face UNCG on Oct. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

