SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Construction to renovate Archer School into affordable housing ramps up

By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County council members got a chance to check out the progress being made at a former school building downtown.

The renovation project to convert the former Archer School on Nassau Street into affordable housing units was announced last summer.

The Archer School project caters to those 55 and older and are at or below 60% of the area...
The Archer School project caters to those 55 and older and are at or below 60% of the area median income. There will be 89 affordable apartments for seniors who are at or below 60% of the area median income.(Live 5 News)

In January, the council voted to use $2 million of American Rescue Plan Funding to make sure the project stayed afloat. Officials say new laws that cut funding for affordable housing put the project in danger, but the vote made sure it stayed on track and council members called it a necessary investment.

County Council members said seeing the construction take place and knowing units will be available in the coming months is a critical part of the “Housing our Future” plan; particularly to secure space for low-income seniors.

The apartments will be for people ages 55 and older who are at or below 60% of the area median income. According to the county’s most recent “Housing our Future” report this year, 50% of the median income is about $39,000 for a year’s income.

Jenny Honeycutt, Charleston County Member for District 9, has been outspoken about affordable housing since her election.

“So there’s 89 units available, there’s already 100 people on the waitlist. What it tells me is the need is great and we are here to supply that need and work with community partners who can bring it to market,” Honeycutt said.

Chairman of the Charleston County Council Herbert Sass said he enjoyed seeing the progress and the project coming to fruition.

“We’ve got a little ways to go, but it’s really looking good. And repurposing a building is really incredible – it may have been a little more expensive but it’s an important building that probably should have been saved, so we were able to repurpose it,” Sass said.

Affordable housing rules in place establish that this property will remain affordable housing for at least the next 30 years.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run...
2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody
A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack

Latest News

Three bomb threats were called into A.C. Corcoran Elementary in North Charleston at the end of...
SC school bomb threats costly, emotionally taxing
Documents ACLU South Carolina obtained through the Freedom of Information of Act show all 93...
Advocates, school board members question validity of parent’s 93 book challenges
Four members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees will speak out about actions taken by...
Charleston Co. School Board members call for change, reversals of recent actions
The first of two Dorchester County community meetings about the future of transportation...
Dorchester County to hold meetings on transportation plans