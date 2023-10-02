Dorchester Co. to build fire-EMS station in Summers Corner next year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says they are getting ready to build a new fire and EMS station in one of its fastest-growing areas to help serve the lower parts of the county.

Hundreds of new homes are scheduled to be built over the next few years in Summers Corner. But there has been no fire and EMS station to serve people moving there.

That will soon change as the county now has initial drawings of the planned building. It will have two bays and will house firefighters transferring over from the station on Miles Jamison Road.

The county said home builder Lennar, who is constructing homes in Summers Corner, is obligated to pay $1.5 million and provide the land to the project once work begins.

Dorchester County Council Member Jay Byars said the station will cost more than that, though an official cost isn’t known yet.

“This station, in the future, within that five-mile radius will probably serve anywhere between 12,000 and 20,000 citizens,” Byars said. “That’s just within the five-mile radius, not to mention being able to get to people down County Line Road and out at Clubhouse.”

Officials said the station’s design allows for future expansion if it’s needed down the road.

Once built, Byars said it will make some homeowners’ insurance cheaper, dropping them several tiers.

“If you have an ISO 10 versus an ISO 3, it makes a big difference in your homeowner’s premiums,” Byars said. “You’re going to save some money, but you’re also going to have peace of mind knowing that big red truck can get to your house quicker, that EMS can get to your house quicker because they are geographically much closer.”

County officials expect to break ground sometime next year before potentially opening the station by the end of 2024.

