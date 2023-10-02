SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Co. to build fire-EMS station in Summers Corner next year

By Rey Llerena
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says they are getting ready to build a new fire and EMS station in one of its fastest-growing areas to help serve the lower parts of the county.

Hundreds of new homes are scheduled to be built over the next few years in Summers Corner. But there has been no fire and EMS station to serve people moving there.

That will soon change as the county now has initial drawings of the planned building. It will have two bays and will house firefighters transferring over from the station on Miles Jamison Road.

The county said home builder Lennar, who is constructing homes in Summers Corner, is obligated to pay $1.5 million and provide the land to the project once work begins.

Dorchester County Council Member Jay Byars said the station will cost more than that, though an official cost isn’t known yet.

“This station, in the future, within that five-mile radius will probably serve anywhere between 12,000 and 20,000 citizens,” Byars said. “That’s just within the five-mile radius, not to mention being able to get to people down County Line Road and out at Clubhouse.”

Officials said the station’s design allows for future expansion if it’s needed down the road.

Once built, Byars said it will make some homeowners’ insurance cheaper, dropping them several tiers.

“If you have an ISO 10 versus an ISO 3, it makes a big difference in your homeowner’s premiums,” Byars said. “You’re going to save some money, but you’re also going to have peace of mind knowing that big red truck can get to your house quicker, that EMS can get to your house quicker because they are geographically much closer.”

County officials expect to break ground sometime next year before potentially opening the station by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run...
2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody
A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack

Latest News

Three bomb threats were called into A.C. Corcoran Elementary in North Charleston at the end of...
SC school bomb threats costly, emotionally taxing
Four members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees will speak out about actions taken by...
Charleston Co. School Board members call for change, reversals of recent actions
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting...
Police make arrest in Fairwind Drive shooting
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old