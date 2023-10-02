SC Lottery
Dorchester County to hold meetings on transportation plans

By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: 16 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is encouraging people to come out to two community meetings about the future of transportation planning for the county.

The first meeting is this Thursday at Alston Middle School at 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening. The second meeting is set for Oct. 26 in St. George at the Rosenwald School.

An online survey associated with the project will also be available by Thursday.

County officials say the community sessions will be interactive and hinge on getting written feedback from the people who come.

Brian Haver is the assistant county administrator for Community Services. He says the initiative began in 2009 and he looks forward to people coming out to the meetings.

“It’s going to be a type of workshop where it engages the community. So we’re going to have at least four workstations set up so folks can come in and participate. There’ll be providing information at each station. They’ll have different themes at the stations dealing with public safety and emergency response and other types of street activities,” Haver says.

Complete Streets is a comprehensive planning initiative that aims to take into account all road users when designing new street or trail projects.

Leaders say the feedback from these meetings will be used in creating their policies and adjusting ordinances about future development and construction related to movement through the county.

“We want to know what all the users of the street - how they feel about those issues. And all of that will be basically taken into consideration when we put our policy together. What we’re hoping to do after we adopt it is then to take a look at our zoning and land development standards in the county ordinance and make changes to the ordinance to address all the issues that the public foresees that they need,” Haver says.

Click here to see more details at the Dorchester County website.

