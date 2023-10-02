Dorchester County set to offer major tax breaks to new investor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council is set to offer tons of incentives to a corporation once only known as “Project Orchid.”

The council agenda shows it’s ready to move an agreement forward with Autumn Timber, LLC.

Documents show the company is set to invest $510 million in taxable property to the county.

In bringing the investment, the county will authorize Autumn Timber a fee in lieu of a tax break, or FILOT payment plan.

Documents show the negotiated rate will be calculated as an assessment ratio of 4% and the lowest millage rate or rates allowed, the fair market value of the project and other conditions described in the incentive agreement.

Autumn Timber will also be allowed to offset some of the FILOT payments through special source credits. Autumn Timber will get 40 years to pay the negotiated FILOT rates for each annual investment in the property.

That property will be located in Pine Hill Commerce Park, a joint industrial park between Dorchester and Orangeburg Counties located on Highway 17A near Research Center Drive. Part of Monday night’s agenda includes amending the current boundaries of the industrial park to include the property owned by Autumn Timber. The agreement allows the company an extension to the initial 10 years for the inclusion of the property. That property is just over 268 acres in the industrial park.

The agreement gives Autumn Timber eight years to complete the investment.

Not much is known about the Delaware-based limited liability corporation. The Delaware State Department shows the company was registered in 2021 and lists Corporation Service Company, another Delaware company, as the registered agent.

CRC’s website shows they offer a wide array of business services such as acting as a registered agent for companies and providing tax software and document preparation.

Autumn Timber’s filing with South Carolina shows it was incorporated Aug. 1.

CSC is again listed as the registered agent but with an address in West Columbia.

Monday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Dorchester County Human Services Building Council Chambers located at 500 North Main Street in Summerville.

