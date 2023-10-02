Emergency crews respond to fire at Charleston condominium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two fire agencies responded to a fire at a condominium in Charleston on Sunday evening.

The Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to a fire at Carolina Cove Condominiums at around 6:30 p.m., Charleston Fire Department Chief Mike Julazadeh said.

He said it started on the first floor of a two-story condominium.

Two fire agencies responded to a fire at a condominium in Charleston on Sunday evening. (live 5)

One resident was taken to a hospital and it is believed that she has lost one animal, Julazadeh said.

The fire impacted five units with three being by water damage, according to Julazadeh. He also said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.