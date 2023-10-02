Family of man shot, killed in Hemingway plead with community to end gun violence

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a 24-year-old who was shot and killed in Hemingway are calling on the community to come together, not only for justice for their son but to unite against acts of gun violence.

Jaquan Shamar Julious held many titles: a brother, a son, a friend and a father. His family said he was a gem in the Hemingway community and was known to be loving, hard-working and family-oriented.

“We were looking forward to seeing how he grew up, and the things he could accomplish in his later years, and this incident took him away from us too soon,” the family’s attorney Doward Harvin said.

Sunday, Sept. 10, was a typical day for Julious, his family said. He spent time with his mother and took his one-year-old daughter to a birthday party.

Hours later, Julious and others were inside a home on Chair Road in Hemingway. That’s when others, at least one of whom was armed, entered the home and issued demands, Williamsburg County deputies said. Julious was shot during the incident and died at the scene.

Julious’s family and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

“These individuals didn’t have to take the life of Mr. Julious,” Harvin said, “But they decided on that night that his life didn’t have as much value as we know it did, and we hope that the community can come forward to find these individuals and remove them completely from our community.”

Harvin said the family also wants their son’s death to serve as a stark reminder that gun violence is plaguing the community. They’re encouraging everyone to have conversations with their children about gun violence, and how it is unnecessary and cannot continue, he said.

“Nobody would ever think something like this would happen to them, it happened to Jaquan, and if it can happen to Jaquan then anybody and everybody’s child is at risk,” Harvin said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381 or through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-274-6372.

