Former Citadel president Lt. Gen. Claudius ‘Bud’ Watts III dies at 87

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel announced Monday that a former president passed away over the weekend.

Lt. Gen. Claudius “Bud” Watts III, USAF (Ret.), Citadel Class of 1958, passed away Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the college.

“A native of Cheraw, Bud served and led with distinction in the military, academia, finance, and public service,” Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters said in a statement. “Throughout his life, Bud was a proud alumni and supporter of The Citadel.”

He attended the school on a full ROTC scholarship. He then served as an officer in the Air Force and amassed 7,000 flight hours as a Command Pilot, Walters said.

During his time in the Air Force, he served 276 missions in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross three times, among other gallantry and combat awards. He was also awarded the nation’s highest non-combat award, the Defense Distinguished Service medal.

Watts retired from the Air Force in 1989 to become the 17th president of The Citadel. He was president of the college for seven years before retiring in 1996.

“This has been a difficult week for our institution, with momentous losses both preceding and following our Parents’ Weekend celebrations. At an institution that has stood resolutely for over 180 years we could easily forget that it is only because of the efforts of Citadel family members like Lt. Gen. Watts who, through sustained hard work and dedication to The Citadel, have ensured that this institution not only survives but thrives as we teach discipline, leadership and academics to new cadets and students. May his example – and those who have gone before him – guide us all,” Walters said.

