LIVE: Charleston Co. School Board members to address actions against superintendent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees will speak out about actions taken by the board over the past week.

Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Dr. Carol Tempel, Courtney Waters and Daron Lee Calhoun II will address the recent decisions to place Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallian on paid administrative leave, not confirming Michelle Simmons at the permanent Chief Academic Officer and what they call the dismantling of the Health Advisory Board.

The four are accusing their fellow board members of causing a “week of intense public backlash, confusion and community outrage when they voted to place superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave pending an investigation and provided no reason.”

One week ago the board voted 5-4 to place Gallien on paid administrative leave.

The vote was carried out, by Carlotte Bailey, Edward Kelly, Keith Grybowski, Leah Whatley and Pamela McKinney.

The four members voting in the minority say the actions are “unconscionable” and must be addressed.

That press conference is at noon Monday at the CCSD Administrative building.

The reason behind the investigation or the administrative leave has not been provided.

The board approved the motion to appoint Deputy Superintendent Anita Huggins to “step in to fulfill duties until the investigation concludes.”

Gallien’s contract began on July 1, when he became the highest-paid employee in the Charleston County School District’s history with a salary of $275,000. After the first year, his salary will increase by 2% annually.

Gallien released the following statement regarding the board’s decision:

From the day I arrived in Charleston County with my family and began proudly serving as your Superintendent, we have been deeply moved by your warm embrace, energized spirit, and sincere sense of family that made us feel instantly at home.

Therefore, after the board’s decision on Monday, it came as no surprise we would experience such overwhelming support from our scholars, families, staff, and the community. Words cannot express how grateful I am for your countless messages of encouragement, commitment, and hope.

Our scholars - you must always hold dear the fact that CCSD belongs to you, it is your school district. You are what is most important to all of us. My absence will not diminish my unwavering dedication to each of you, nor our work to ensure your education is a tool of empowerment to shape your future, reach your dreams, and positively impact the world around you. Stay focused on your studies, explore your passions, embrace curiosity, and seize the many opportunities that lie before you.

Our staff, families, and community - throughout my entire career, have come to realize change is always happening, and it is never easy. Although recent events have raised questions and concerns, we must continue to respect the investigative process, and believe in our board’s commitment to CCSD’s stated value, of “Integrity - honoring truthfulness, fairness and transparency.” When grounded in this value, the investigative process can be a journey of learning and improvement for all of us.

Lastly, it was you, the Charleston County community who through your engagement in the superintendent hiring process, created the candidate profile that would ultimately provide me the opportunity to proudly serve you in this capacity, and I am grateful for your partnership. I remain confident this process will make us stronger as together we continue our selfless support of scholars and each other, and emerge better as a result.

Principals in Charleston County said they were “disappointed” in the Board of Trustees after their most recent meeting.

Sixteen principals from the Charleston County School District signed their names on a letter sent to the Board of Trustees Thursday. They said the meeting did not meet the expectations they expect from elected officials and leaders.

