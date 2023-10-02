Police make arrest in Fairwind Drive shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting last week.

Robert Ernesto Williams, 46, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police received reports of a shooting on Fairwind Drive around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

Detectives determined Williams was the suspect in the shooting. He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Intelligence-Led Policing Unit on Elmwood Street on Monday, Jacobs said.

Williams was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

