SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police make arrest in Fairwind Drive shooting

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting last week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting last week.

Robert Ernesto Williams, 46, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police received reports of a shooting on Fairwind Drive around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

Detectives determined Williams was the suspect in the shooting. He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Intelligence-Led Policing Unit on Elmwood Street on Monday, Jacobs said.

Williams was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run...
2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody
A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack

Latest News

Three bomb threats were called into A.C. Corcoran Elementary in North Charleston at the end of...
SC school bomb threats costly, emotionally taxing
Four members of the Charleston County Board of Trustees will speak out about actions taken by...
Charleston Co. School Board members call for change, reversals of recent actions
The planned station will have two bays and will house firefighters transferring over from the...
Dorchester Co. to build fire-EMS station in Summers Corner next year
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old