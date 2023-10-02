SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Quiet, beautiful first week of October!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide a beautiful start to the first full week of October!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky and Cooler. High 75.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Hanahan apartment complex
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to a hit and run...
2-year-old injured in hit and run, suspect in custody
Law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are preparing for National Night Out.
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies prepare to host National Night Out events
Saturday was one of three days at the Citadel this weekend of jam-packed activities as they...
Citadel hosting their annual Parents’ Weekend, celebrating cadets

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Tracking more sunshine and the threat for coastal flooding
EMERGENCY AIRCHECK
VIDEO: Your Sunday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday morning forecast