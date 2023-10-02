Quiet, beautiful first week of October!
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide a beautiful start to the first full week of October!
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky and Cooler. High 75.
