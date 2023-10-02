Quiet, beautiful first week of October!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide a beautiful start to the first full week of October!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky and Cooler. High 75.

