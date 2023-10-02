SC gas prices see another small drop over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen nearly 6 cents over the past week to an average of $3.25 per gallon.

The 5.7 cent drop makes gas prices 19 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 2.2 cents higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.86 while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.03 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $3.12 per gallon.

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year. Areas of Arizona, Las Vegas and Reno could fall back below $4 by the end of the year as well. While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.5 cents over the past week to an average of $3.77. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel fell 0.7 cents to an average of $4.52 per gallon.

