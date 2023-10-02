Shellfish harvesting season kicks off, reminders on how to do it safely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the start of Shellfish harvesting season and there are some things to keep in mind when heading out to harvest.

Due to weather conditions, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control may temporarily shut down shellfish beds. This is to prevent the chance of harvesters coming into contact with bacteria.

Officials say bacteria is more commonly seen in warmer weather or water conditions. They also say that it’s not a threat to the Lowcountry’s harvesting season.

“We have to classify growing areas, every year we see changes in open and closed areas. The whole rhyme and reason for that is making sure at the end of day, shellfish going on anyone’s table is safe to eat,” Mike Marshall, Shellfish State Program manager says.

The best way to ensure you’re harvesting safely is by checking in with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and SCDHEC for closures, advisories and contacting them with questions.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.