Teacher’s Pet Foster Program teaches children animal compassion, responsibility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers Adoption Center has introduced an exciting new initiative called the Teacher’s Pet Foster Program.

This program connects adoptable animals with classrooms in the Lowcountry.

Teachers can adopt small animals like guinea pigs, rabbits, or chinchillas into their classrooms.

This initiative is all about teaching kids about kindness and responsibility towards animals.

The idea came about because the center had an increasing number of these small animals and needed to find them homes.

The program is quarterly, and the animals are moved to different classrooms and schools.

The center provides all the necessary supplies to care for these animals, and regular check-ins to ensure their well-being.

JJ Steele, Marketing Manager At Pet Helpers Adoption Center, says students even have the chance to adopt these pets.

“A partnership will have formed between the kids. Maybe even another student in another classroom,” Steele said. “Staff members within the school but they’re seeing these animals getting attached to them and then wanting to bring them home. So, at the end of the foster program, our job is always ultimately to get them at home and that’s what we hope to do.”

So far, Stiles Point Elementary is the first school to participate in this initiative.

Steele says Teachers benefit just as much by having the animals in the classroom.

“There’s going to be some responsibilities. The teacher may put some rules and things into effect for the classroom that they can’t interact with the animals until they have achieved certain goals,” Steele said. “So, they’re gonna be mastering those types of things. They also want to be around the animals, so attendance seems to go up. They get to be a lot more attentive in class because there’s perks playing with the animals that’ll go into that”,

If your school is interested in joining the program, click here to apply for the program.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.