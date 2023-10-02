SC Lottery
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting last week.

Police say a 16-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Bream Road at approximately 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Quindaris Washington-Russ of North Charleston suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say he was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The teen was booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

