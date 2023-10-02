SC Lottery
Troopers: Driver dies week after crash in Georgetown Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pawleys Island.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pawleys Island.

The crash happened around 11:34 a.m. on U.S. 17 near True Blue Drive about a mile south of Pawleys Island on Sept. 23, Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.

Troopers said a 2014 Acura MDX and a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica were both traveling south on U.S. 17 when the two cars collided. The Chrysler went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned, Butler said.

The driver of the Acura was not hurt. The driver of the Chrysler was transported to the hospital where they died on Saturday.

The Georgetown Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

