Woman charged with attempted murder in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say a man was found shot on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Ebony Zhane Johnson Nelson, 21, is charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road for a report of a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, Jacobs said. Police found a man sitting in a vehicle who had been shot.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Nelson was arrested Monday in the 3800 block of Dorchester Road. She was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.