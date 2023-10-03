SC Lottery
$2M Powerball ticket sold in SC as big jackpot jumps again

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
With no top winner in Monday night's drawing, Wednesday's jackpot will rise to its third-highest total in history.(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says two lucky Powerball players won big in Monday’s drawing, but the top prize rose to its third-highest total in history.

With no ticket matching all numbers in Monday night’s drawing, the prize for Wednesday night’s drawing rises to $1.2 billion, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 293 million. But two players in South Carolina beat odds to take home smaller prizes.

Armstrong said someone purchased a Powerball ticket with PowerPlay in Greenville worth $2 million. An Exxon station sold the ticket.

A customer purchased another ticket worth $50,000 at a Myrtle Beach Publix.

Lottery officials urged everyone who purchased a ticket to check their numbers against these winning numbers:

12 - 26 - 27 - 43 - 47  Powerball: 5

