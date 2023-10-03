$2M Powerball ticket sold in SC as big jackpot jumps again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says two lucky Powerball players won big in Monday’s drawing, but the top prize rose to its third-highest total in history.

With no ticket matching all numbers in Monday night’s drawing, the prize for Wednesday night’s drawing rises to $1.2 billion, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 293 million. But two players in South Carolina beat odds to take home smaller prizes.

Armstrong said someone purchased a Powerball ticket with PowerPlay in Greenville worth $2 million. An Exxon station sold the ticket.

A customer purchased another ticket worth $50,000 at a Myrtle Beach Publix.

Lottery officials urged everyone who purchased a ticket to check their numbers against these winning numbers:

12 - 26 - 27 - 43 - 47 Powerball: 5

