Berkeley Co. Schools, YMCA partner for staff wellbeing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District and YMCA of Greater Charleston are launching a partnership geared to serve the physical and mental health of the district’s staff.

The YMCA will provide free memberships to all district employees.

District employees are invited to visit Cane Bay Family YMCA on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to activate their memberships and take a tour of the facility.

“We know that school districts have a hard task of taking care of youth,” YMCA Senior Vice President of Operations Sedric Webber said. “We wanted to make sure we were able to offer something as part of their wellness program.”

Employees of the district will have access to all the amenities at two locations, the Cane Bay Family YMCA in Summerville and the Berkeley County Family YMCA in Moncks Corner.

The membership is for individuals but employees can pay to upgrade to add on family members.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.