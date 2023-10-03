SC Lottery
Charleston Metro Chamber hosting North Charleston mayoral forum

North Charleston voters on Tuesday will have an opportunity to hear from nine candidates vying to become the city's next mayor.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston voters on Tuesday will have an opportunity to hear from nine candidates vying to become the city’s next mayor.

The Charleston Metro Chamber is hosting ACCESS: Mayoral Forum - City of North Charleston at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Nine candidates, Reggie Burgess, Russ Coletti, Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley, Rhonda Jerome, Curtis Merriweather, Jr., Todd Olds, Teddie Pryor, Sr., John Singletary and Jesse Williams will share why they believe they are qualified to lead the city. They will also share their goals for the future of North Charleston.

Attendees will have a chance for more discussion at a reception following the forum.

The forum runs from 4-5 p.m. and the reception goes from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

