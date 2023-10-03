Data: 58% of Lowcountry adults have experienced domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit organization serving victims of domestic violence released its initial findings as to how common this type of violence is in the Lowcountry.

My Sister’s House CEO Tosha Connors said Tuesday that 58% of Lowcountry adults have experienced domestic violence. Nationally, she said one in four women are victims.

Connors said 53% of people who took part in their survey say they saw domestic violence as a child, and 68% of Lowcountry residents never looked for professional support.

“When we’re looking at the statistics, we get over 1,000 calls at My Sister’s House every year,” Connors said. “We have a 24-hour crisis line. We have people who are searching for support or even trying to find out if they’re in a domestic violence situation. That, coupled with the DV awareness survey that has gone out, really underscores that this is a staggering issue here in the Tri-County area.”

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said her office sees hundreds of domestic violence cases each year. She added that most of them don’t go to trial because they reach a resolution outside of court.

The following resources are available to domestic violence victims can be found below:

Earlier on Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson presided over the 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony at the South Carolina State House. The annual event honors the memory of those who died as a result of domestic violence the previous year.

Wilson read the names of 36 people whose death was confirmed to be domestic violence-related. Of the 29 women and seven men, nine were from the Lowcountry area.

