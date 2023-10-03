Dorchester Paws awarded ‘Most Pawductive’ animal shelter during statewide event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws was one of four South Carolina animal shelters celebrated for engaging supportors to come into the shelter and adopt.

No Kill South Carolina awarded Dorchester Paws and three other organizations with $1,000.

“We cannot be more excited that we won this year and we thank No Kill South Carolina so much for everything they do,” Dorchester Paws Executive Director April Howard said.

Organizers said 2,030 animals across the state were adopted into new homes during July’s “Pick Me SC!” event.

“The ‘Most Pawductive’ Award-winning organizations took the marketing toolkit we provided and ran with it! They went above and beyond to bring attention to their shelter, adoptable pets, the event, and the families who brought pets home,” No Kill South Carolina Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, PMP, CAWA said.

No Kill South Carolina 2024 is an initiative of Charleston Animal Society. Pick Me! SC is sponsored by Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers.

Other winners were the Kershaw County Humane Society, Darlington County Humane Society and Humane Society of Greenwood.

