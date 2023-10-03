SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family searches for dog after it goes missing at Summerville boarding kennel

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A weekslong search is continuing for a family dog lost while under the care of a Summerville boarding facility in mid-September.

Five-year-old Boykin Spaniel “Rex” was left in the care of the Carolina Boarding Kennels in mid-September while the Davis family went on a weekend trip.

“Sunday morning, my husband got a call saying our dog had gotten out from the kennel,” owner Linsey Davis said.

The family has taken every opportunity they can to bring Rex home, including a seven-mile property search, putting up signs and countless social media posts.

“We’re doing this, pushing so hard, because it’s been three weeks,” Davis said. “I feel like I owe it to him, and to anyone else.”

After hours of work put in, there still have been no sightings from the community.

“For us, it’s really challenging to not have answers. I would say it’s the hardest part,” Davis said.

One volunteer, who dedicates her time to bringing lost pets home to families, said it could be a number of possibilities.

“It is very possible someone spotted him and picked him up and didn’t know what to do,” Kerri Lyons said. “It’s possible he’s been picked up and he was kept, it’s possible he is no longer with us.”

Lyons said this is not the first time she’s known an owner with a lost pet from this facility.

“I reached out to the family when she commented, said ‘Hey I’ve worked with families missing from this facility before, can you give me information on what has happened with your dog,’” Lyons said.

A blank contract from the facility does state they aren’t responsible for death, loss or damage of a pet while under their care.

There are no state regulations for the upkeep of these facilities, a frustration for those who are dealing with a missing pet.

Business license applications are required for all Dorchester County businesses.

According to public records from the county, there has been an existing business license for Carolina Boarding Kennels since 2018.

Prior to this license, the kennel was licensed and operated since 1999.

Another owner whose dog was lost at the facility says these pets are more than just property. They are worthy of transparency and closure.

“Sage Marie,” a senior Staffordshire Mastiff, was lost on the Carolina Boarding Kennels property in 2019.

“Animals are not just animals,” Sage’s owner Jessica Kirby said. “As I mentioned, she was a caretaker for our family. She took care of Jeremy, she took care of me, she took care of our daughter, she took care of our son.”

The Davis family wants to make sure the word gets out about Rex to hopefully bring peace.

“The goal is to get Rex home,” Davis said. “We are very gracious people, we never would bring attention to someone or a company if we didn’t feel we were being supported by them.”

If you know anything about Rex’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Davis family with any information at 843-532-3224.

They said they would be offering a reward.

Carolina Boarding Kennels declined a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old

Latest News

Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, who took over the district on July 1,...
Complaint blames Charleston Co. superintendent for ‘hostile work environment’
This display shows some of the books being reviewed by committees created by the Berkeley...
Berkeley County Schools committee reviews first batch of challenged books
A free sailing camp designed for children with autism is making its way to Charleston this...
Sailing camp for children with Autism coming to Mount Pleasant
Spectrum Sailing Founder and CEO Scott Herman, said the self-confidence children glean from the...
VIDEO: Sailing camp for children with Autism coming to Mount Pleasant