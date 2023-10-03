SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gadsden Green tenants file suit against Charleston Housing Authority

Tenants of a Charleston low-income public housing complex have filed a lawsuit against the...
Tenants of a Charleston low-income public housing complex have filed a lawsuit against the Charleston Housing Authority.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tenants of a Charleston low-income public housing complex have filed a lawsuit against the Charleston Housing Authority.

Residents in the Gadsden Green neighborhood are filing the action because of the “egregious deplorability” of living conditions.

Court documents filed Thursday argue the conditions are caused by many issues including rat infestations, improperly maintained electrical systems and persistent water leaks.

Last month, state representatives, community leaders and Gadsden Green residents started to talk about a plan to improve conditions at the property.

The Chairman of the board that oversees the Charleston Housing Authority, Herb Partlow, said at the time it was important to note that not every unit in the neighborhood is in disrepair.

He said the staff initiated a “maintenance blitz” where they accessed all 264 units. They completed quick repairs and submitted work orders for more long-term projects. Partlow said he also took a tour of the units himself and wrote to city leaders.

On Saturday, community leaders and organizations gathered at Harmon Park and provided health screenings, clothing and food for residents.

Court documents show the residents are asking the court to rule that the housing authority repair the units to a “safe and habitable condition” and award damages and attorney’s fees.

The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston says it cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old

Latest News

The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Administration Health Care System is celebrating the legacy of...
Motorcade will honor memory of 2 Charleston veterans
For the first time in 20 years the U.S. Air Force is changing the way it presents force. And...
VIDEO: US Air Force changing deployment model
Dorchester Paws was one of four South Carolina animal shelters celebrated for engaging...
Dorchester Paws awarded ‘Most Pawductive’ animal shelter during statewide event
North Charleston mayoral candidates speak to the Whipper Barony Neighborhood Association....
Charleston Metro Chamber hosting North Charleston mayoral forum