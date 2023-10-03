Gadsden Green tenants file suit against Charleston Housing Authority

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tenants of a Charleston low-income public housing complex have filed a lawsuit against the Charleston Housing Authority.

Residents in the Gadsden Green neighborhood are filing the action because of the “egregious deplorability” of living conditions.

Court documents filed Thursday argue the conditions are caused by many issues including rat infestations, improperly maintained electrical systems and persistent water leaks.

Last month, state representatives, community leaders and Gadsden Green residents started to talk about a plan to improve conditions at the property.

The Chairman of the board that oversees the Charleston Housing Authority, Herb Partlow, said at the time it was important to note that not every unit in the neighborhood is in disrepair.

He said the staff initiated a “maintenance blitz” where they accessed all 264 units. They completed quick repairs and submitted work orders for more long-term projects. Partlow said he also took a tour of the units himself and wrote to city leaders.

On Saturday, community leaders and organizations gathered at Harmon Park and provided health screenings, clothing and food for residents.

Court documents show the residents are asking the court to rule that the housing authority repair the units to a “safe and habitable condition” and award damages and attorney’s fees.

The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston says it cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.