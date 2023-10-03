SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. Coroner’s Office releases name of victim in Pawleys Island crash

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who died a week after a crash near Pawleys Island.
By Marissa Lute
Oct. 2, 2023
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who died a week after a crash near Pawleys Island.

Willie Murrell, 64, of Georgetown, died from injuries sustained in a crash on Sept. 23, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

The crash happened around 11:34 a.m. on U.S. 17 near True Blue Drive about a mile south of Pawleys Island, Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.

Troopers said a 2014 Acura MDX and a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica were both traveling south on U.S. 17 when the two cars collided. The Chrysler went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned, Butler said.

The driver of the Acura was not hurt. Murrell, the driver of the Chrysler, was transported to the hospital where he died Saturday.



