Libraries, nonprofit team to promote literacy across Tri-County

Trident United Way and Tri-County library systems are encouraging families to read to their children to promote literacy early.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way and Tri-County library systems are encouraging families to read to their children to promote literacy early.

The “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program is a nationwide initiative to have parents and caregivers read 1,000 books with their children before kindergarten.

Trident United Way says 57% of Tri-County children are deemed “not ready” when they start kindergarten and more than half of Tri-County third graders are not reading at their grade level.

The nonprofit has partnered with several libraries to hold an event on Saturday for families to learn more about the program, register and begin tracking their progress to earn prizes and more.

Libraries in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are participating in the event:

Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews (1735 N. Woodmere Dr., Charleston)

  • Moncks Corner (1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner)
  • North Charleston (8620 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston)
  • St. George Branch (506 North Parler Ave, St. George)
  • St. Paul’s Hollywood (5130 Hwy 165, Hollywood)
  • Summerville Branch (76 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville)
  • Wando Mt. Pleasant (1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant)

