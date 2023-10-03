SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County

Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County
Man charged after admitting to killing hunter dog in Sumter County(WBKO)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported a man was arrested after admitting to killing a hunting dog in Sumter County.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, officers responded to a call from the man who admitted to shooting the dog while deer hunting on his property.

Officials said officers determined that the dog was killed approximately six miles from where it had been released as part of a legal dog drive for deer in the Brogdon area.

According to state law, (50-11-770 (D)) “A dog that has entered upon the land of another without permission given to the person in control of the dog shall not be killed, maimed, or otherwise harmed simply because the dog has entered upon the land.” (Cont)

Officials said the man was arrested and charged for killing the dog under state law. The deceased dog was returned to the owner.

The case is pending in court, officials stated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District and YMCA of Greater Charleston are launching a partnership...
Berkeley Co. Schools, YMCA partner for staff wellbeing
The Berkeley County School District and YMCA of Greater Charleston are launching a partnership...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Schools, YMCA partner for staff wellbeing
Trident United Way and Tri-County library systems are encouraging families to read to their...
Libraries, nonprofit team to promote literacy across Tri-County
Trident United Way and Tri-County library systems are encouraging families to read to their...
VIDEO: Libraries, nonprofit team to promote literacy across Tri-County