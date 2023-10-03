Man charged with DUI after reportedly crashing into Moncks Corner home

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed into a Moncks Corner home multiple times overnight.

Roland James Wireman was charged with DUI, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Edwards Drive in Moncks Corner around 2 a.m.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Edwards Drive in Moncks Corner around 2 a.m. (Live 5)

The homeowner’s daughter said the owner was inside sleeping when the driver crashed into the home four times.

A booking photo of Wireman was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.