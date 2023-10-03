SC Lottery
Man charged with DUI after reportedly crashing into Moncks Corner home

A man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed into a Moncks Corner home multiple times overnight.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he crashed into a Moncks Corner home multiple times overnight.

Roland James Wireman was charged with DUI, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Edwards Drive in Moncks Corner around 2 a.m.


The crash happened in the 1200 block of Edwards Drive in Moncks Corner around 2 a.m.(Live 5)

The homeowner’s daughter said the owner was inside sleeping when the driver crashed into the home four times.

A booking photo of Wireman was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

