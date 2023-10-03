SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McMaster to sign repeal of ‘Certificate of Need’ law

By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial signing Tuesday to repeal a bill that has been on the books since the 1970s.

The state’s Certificate of Need law requires anyone who wants to build or expand a hospital or even a facility that wants to purchase expensive medical equipment like an MRI machine must seek permission from the state through the Department of Health and Environmental Control to do so. Healthcare providers already in the area where the application is submitted then have the chance to block those plans from being approved.

The bill McMaster will sign Tuesday is called the “Healthcare Facility Licensure Act,” which would get rid of most of that process.

The ceremonial signing is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

Sen. Wes Climer (R-York) was the bill’s lead sponsor. The state Senate passed the bill earlier this year and the House of Representatives approved an amended version in May. The Senate approved those changes.

“I’m just glad that we’ve gotten to a place where patients get a huge win today in the General Assembly, where we’re expanding patient choice, expanding the competition, expanding the marketplace for healthcare services, so patients have more options at a lower cost,” Climer said after the bill’s passage in May.

Under the bill, most provisions would immediately go into place and no longer require state approval.

That includes building new ambulatory surgery centers and doctor’s offices, repealing a $600,000 equipment purchase cap for hospitals, and moving a hospital to a new facility in the same county as its current one, without increasing the number of beds.

It would also allow new hospitals to be built in the eight South Carolina counties that currently do not have one without needing DHEC’s signoff.

The bill would temporarily keep in place the current approval requirement in place to build new hospitals in counties that already have them, but that would also be repealed on Jan. 1, 2027.

Nursing homes that want to build or expand also have get state permission, but the bill would leave that current requirement in place because of federal regulations surrounding those facilities.

Supporters of the new bill say this will bring access to healthcare in rural parts of the state while also reducing costs by opening up South Carolina to more competition.

More than a dozen other states have already totally or partially done away with their certificate of need requirements.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing...
14-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on I-526 exit ramp
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Hanahan Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex.
Brothers identified as victims in deadly Hanahan shooting
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
15-year-old charged in Berkeley High School scissor attack
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly...
Teen charged in shooting death of N. Charleston 19-year-old

Latest News

The state of South Carolina paid tribute Tuesday morning to the 36 women and men who died in...
RAW VIDEO: Silent Witness ceremony honors 36 SC domestic violence victims
Charleston Police say the family of Jeffrey Richardson, 16, reported him missing on Monday.
Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a ceremonial signing Tuesday to repeal a bill that has been...
VIDEO: McMaster to sign repeal of 'Certificate of Need' bill
Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old reported missing by...
VIDEO: Police searching for missing 16-year-old