Memorial service set for K-9 Rico, SLED agent killed during Charleston Co. manhunt

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced a memorial service for a K-9 officer killed during a manhunt in Charleston County.

K-9 Rico died moments after he was deployed into a home during the search for suspect Ernest Burbage III, SLED Chief Mark Keel said during a news conference.

Rico was a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who had been with the agency just over a year, he said. But in that short year, he made an impression, serving as part of SLED’s SWAT team and Canine Tracking Team.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home where SLED’s SWAT team deployed a robot to search for him. Keel said after the robot had cleared as much of the home as it could, agents deployed K-9 Rico into the home. Keel said a gunshot was heard shortly after Rico’s deployment and he was killed.

Burbage then exited the home through a window and presented a firearm Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described as a high-powered rifle at law enforcement officers that included SLED SWAT team members and Dorchester County deputies. Law enforcement opened fire, killing Burbage, Keel said.

The memorial service for Rico will take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy located at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia.

Instead of flowers, the agency asks that donations be made in K-9 Rico’s name to “The Foundation of Former Agents of SLED,” 541 Shadowood Drive, Irmo, SC 29063.

