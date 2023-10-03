SC Lottery
Motorcade will honor memory of 2 Charleston veterans

The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Administration Health Care System is celebrating the legacy of two veterans who recently died Tuesday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Administration Health Care System is celebrating the legacy of two veterans who recently died Tuesday morning.

Donald L. Brown and David R. Dickson, both who served in the U.S. Navy, have no family in the area, but were treated as family by the VA hospital staff.

Both men are being honored with escorts to Beaufort National Cemetery by the Patriot Guard Riders.

The motorcade will line up in front of the parking garage at 10 a.m. and all Johnson VA Health Care System employees will line up to pay respects as the motorcade departs at 10:30 a.m.

